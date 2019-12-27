Wigan quiz ace Pat faces the ultimate challenge

He’s Mastermind’s champion of champions, won the Who Wants to be a Millionaire jackpot and has more British, European and world quizzing titles than you can shake a stick at.

But Wigan-based mega-brain Pat Gibson faces a particularly tough new challenge this festive season: on prime time telly.

For one night only, many of the cleverest contestants of recent TV history go head to head in a knowledge battle called Quizmaster.

And among this elite are BBC Egghead Pat, his teammate Kevin Ashman, a former Mastermind champion who holds the record for the highest score ever, Ailsa Watson, who was Fifteen-to-One Grand Final winner in 2015, as well as University Challenge legends Eric Monkman and Bobby Seagull.

There’s also actor Shaun Williamson, who won Celebrity Mastermind and Isabelle Heward who won Mastermind in 2017.

This new show, hosted by Jeremy Vine on ITV, pits these brain boxes against each other to find out who is king or queen of TV game shows. The 90-minute special at 6pm on December 29 will see contestants eliminated each round, until just two remain to go head-to-head in a climactic final.

Of course, all those who took part in a seven-and-a-half-hour recording session way back in June at Media City, Salford, are sworn to secrecy. But Pat said that it was a fascinating experience.

He added: “It was a long, long day. Being up close to it, it’s difficult to know quite how the finished product will look, but it is sure to be exciting.

“Most quizzes are pretty straightforward, but when I was sent the specification beforehand I thought ‘blimey, they’ll do well to record all this in a day’.

“Each round poses different challenges and types of answering, but ultimately it boils down to answering questions.

“The studio, when we walked in, was big and very impressive. I’d competed against about half the contestants before but there were several newcomers too. There was one question – I can’t tell you what it was – which I didn’t get but it was an ‘heroic near miss.’

“The thing is that that was back in June and now people will hear it in December and something has happened inbetween which will make most viewers go ‘how on earth didn’t he know that one?!'"