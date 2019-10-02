Wigan resident shares nightmare story of Universal Credit hardship

A Wiganer’s journal of life on Universal Credit has painted a bleak and shocking picture of the controversial benefit.



James Lang, from Hindley, has shared his hard-hitting chronicle of struggling to make ends meet and negotiating the system while battling severe mental illness to “shame” the authorities into making changes.

He spoke about being reliant on food parcels being delivered because he had no cash, having to go to court to get the money he was owed due to being unfit for work and bombarding the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) with requests, criticisms and comments which went unanswered.

He also castigated Wigan Council for signing up to pilot Universal Credit without offering those at the sharp end proper support.

The local authority and DWP have both defended how they support the vulnerable and those reliant on out-of-work benefits.

But one MP from the borough says Mr Lang’s case is not an isolated one and shows Universal Credit is failing.

Mr Lang was forced to go through a lengthy legal process to get all of the money he was entitled to, with a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court finally deciding an error had been made and he had been underpaid in March 2019.

He also says he was frequently left starving to struggle negotiating the benefits system while battling severe mental illness.

Mr Lang, 44, said: “It’s shocking and upsetting, to be honest. I don’t want other people in Wigan to go through a two-year battle like the one I’ve gone through.

“The system makes you feel like you are begging, like you are scum. It’s disgraceful. They make you feel like you are trying to pull the wool over their eyes when it’s not the case.

“When you are suffering from depression and have mental health issues you are not able to fight that kind of stuff because you can’t even deal with everyday challenges.

“The Government is trying it on with people who might not know any better, pushing their luck. It’s out of order.

“It’s so wrong how austerity measures have got so bad. People are being left to fend for themselves in the community.

“I’m on £347 a month and I find it hard to live. I want to express my feelings about how dangerous Universal Credit actually is.

“I hope talking about this will shame the Department for Work and Pensions into changing the way it deals with people.

“Wigan Council was also a flagship for Universal Credit running the pilot, but there wasn’t much of a pilot going on because they weren’t listening or looking at what people were saying. They were just chucking people in there and letting them cope whatever way they could.”

Mr Lang says at some points of being on Universal Credit he felt so low he considered taking his own life.

The journal shows that in April the authorities admitted Mr Lang had been underpaid by £1865 as he had not received the extra money he should have had for being unfit for work.

Mr Lang has been embroiled in a long dispute with the DWP as he says Universal Credit should be for jobseekers, a category he does not fall into because of his mental illness problems.

However, the DWP said the benefit is the only one he is eligible for as he has not paid in sufficient national insurance contributions to qualify for Employment and Support Allowance.

The journal also shows Mr Lang got into such a desperate plight that food parcels had to be delivered to his house and police and the ambulance service had to make welfare visits.

This angered him enough to request a formal complaint was made in mid-March.

The journal also contains many messages in which Mr Lang accuses DWP staff of failing to respond to his requests for help or criticisms of the system, suggesting at several points that his treatment constitutes breaches of his human rights.

Mr Lang was able to seek assistance from his MP Yvonne Fovargue over his difficulties and says he is at least now receiving the correct level of payments.

Ms Fovargue said Mr Lang’s was by no means an isolated case and indicated there are major flaws in the benefits system.

She said: “While I am pleased to have assisted Mr Lang on this occasion, this case and the many other cases my office have dealt with demonstrate the failings of Universal Credit and the wider system of support available for people.”

However, the DWP did not respond to the criticisms of the system in Mr Lang’s journal and instead defended the actions of its employees.

A spokesperson said: “Throughout his Universal Credit claim, we have worked closely with Mr Lang, responding to all of his enquiries about his benefits and directing him to further support. He continues to receive all of the payments he is entitled to.

“To be eligible for Employment Support Allowance, people are required to have paid national insurance contributions in the past, but we will always work with them to ensure they get the maximum support they are entitled to.”

Mr Lang also criticised the council in March in a journal entry saying he was being charged council tax for his old address and payments were being taken.

The council responded both to his assertion residents were not sufficiently supported during the pilot period and defended its way of recovering council tax arrears, though it notably did not reply to Mr Lang’s claim he was wrongly charged.

Lesley O’Halloran, Wigan Council’s assistant director for customer services, said: “We have been a pilot for Universal Credit since July 2013 and have been supporting our residents with the welfare reform changes through a number of ways to ensure they receive the correct benefits, including helping them get online and through our personalised welfare support service.

“The key point of taking on the trial was to learn and to get a clear picture of an individual’s needs and situation so we better understand the type of support required.

“Over time, this has allowed the council to gain a better understanding of the system and provide feedback to the DWP while also building processes and partnerships that would support residents to get online, build self-reliance, gain personal budgeting skills and help them into work."

In response to the overcharging criticism, Ms O’Halloran added: “The council has a duty to collect Council Tax on behalf of the borough’s tax payers and in order to fund critical front line services to residents.

“Where we are unable to collect through engagement and proposed arrangements, it is standard practice to recover the outstanding debt through deductions from certain DWP benefits – where this is applicable. The rates of recovery are wholly set by the DWP.”