Wigan residents and councillors celebrate VE Day with baking competition and songs

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th May 2025, 15:45 BST
Baking and quiz skills were put to the test as Wigan residents celebrated VE Day.

Volunteers from Kirkwood Close Residents’ Group organised a day of activities to mark 80 years since the historic occasion, along with the fifth anniversary of their group.

Residents were joined by ward councillors Chris Ready, Ron Conway and Laura Flynn, who judged the Victoria sponge cake competition.

Hayley Elizabeth was declared the winner for best-looking Victoria sponge, while Kieron’s cake won the taste test.

There was a sing-along with vocalist Golden Age Songbird and a quiz based on the Second World War and 1940s, which the councillors won by half a point. They donated their £50 prize to the British Heart Foundation.

