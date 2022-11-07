Wigan residents' association receives cash gift from developer to boost social inclusion

Oaklands and Meadows Residents Association in Lowton applied to Redrow’s community grant scheme for help towards a monthly event they put on for local pensioners.

The association, that was established in 2006, meets on the second Wednesday of each month at Lowton Social Club. Members can take part in activities including music, bingo and raffles as well as speaking to a local councillor about any issues or concerns they may have.

Oaklands and Meadows Residents Association treasurer Mike Norris and secretary Patricia Reynolds

Mike Norris, treasurer of Oaklands and Meadows Residents Association, says the club is a lifeline for some of its 100 or so members, with these meetings being the only company some may have for days at a time.

He added: “Social exclusion of the elderly has always been a problem however Covid-19 and the various lockdowns has worsened the situation.

“During our events our volunteers make sure everyone is talking to someone, so no one is left alone. The dance floor is always full, even some of our older members who are well into their nineties get up and have a dance.”

Mike says that some members haven’t returned to the monthly events as they are still worried about the effects of Covid however volunteers reach out to these members through phone calls.

Oaklands and Meadows Residents Association members

The event at Lowton Social Club is alternated with an almost identical event at Parkside Golbourne. This way members have a chance of meeting up fortnightly.

Linked to its Oakwood Fields development, Redrow has gifted six local community groups with a share of £2,000.

Redrow Lancashire’s sales director Sian Pitt said: “When we launched the community grants for the Lowton community, we were blown away by the number of entrants we had.

“Oaklands and Meadows Residents Association stuck out to us as their events benefit a huge number of the community. What they do will be the highlight to many pensioners weeks to get them out the house and around peers.

“We hope our donation can help them to put on a fantastic event in the coming months.”