Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work on a new housing estate is making life a misery for people who already live in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Lowther’s Cakes site on Cale Lane in New Springs, is being developed, with 38 affordable homes being built there.

But nearby residents are fed up with the large amount of dust being generated, which is covering the road, their cars and houses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even the rain does not help, as they say it turns the dust into “slurry” rather than washing it away.

Councillors Chris Ready, second from left, and Ron Conway, right, with Cale Lane residents

One resident, who asked not to be named, said: “We have got dust and muck all over the road. The windows are filthy.

"I clean my car on a Saturday and on a Monday afternoon it’s nearly as bad again and they haven’t worked on Saturday and Sunday.”

Aspull, New Springs and Whelley councillor Ron Conway said: “Everything is absolutely covered in dust. It’s not fair to the residents. It’s going on the cars, on the window ledges, and we don’t know what in the dust.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ward councillors have been working with Wigan Council’s planning enforcement team to address the problem.

Building work on Cale Lane, New Springs

Planning enforcement officers met a director from MCI Construction on the site following the complaints raised by residents.

A council spokesperson said: “Planning enforcement officers have visited the site to remind the developer of their responsibilities and have received assurances that the concerns raised will be addressed.”

It is understood the firm agreed to provide a road sweeper every day for the next few weeks, jet wash the wheels of vehicles leaving the site, use water as a dust suppressant when construction begins in a few weeks, and erect a sign and noticeboard informing residents of progress on the site and how to report any issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post on the ward councillors’ Facebook page said: “We will continue to monitor this situation closely. Hopefully the measures agreed with the developer will see an improvement, but we will be pushing for the council to take enforcement action if things do not get better for local residents.

“We encourage residents to contact the house builder via the details on the site noticeboard to report issues. Also please contact us via email. We will do all we can to improve the situation.”

Ian Sumner, construction director at MCI Developments, said: “At MCI Developments, we take the concerns of nearby residents extremely seriously and we are fully committed to minimising the impact of our construction activities on surrounding communities.

“We are working closely with Wigan Council to alleviate concerns regarding the Cale Lane site, where a number of ongoing mitigating measures are being implemented. These include increased and wider road sweeping, the installation of a wheel wash station,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

spoil piles being reduced and sealed, and the use of a specialist dust suppression vehicle.

“While some disruption is inevitable on a live construction site, we're committed to minimising impact and continuing open communication with the local community. This will also include creating a permanent trades car park to condense vehicle movement.”