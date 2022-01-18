Wigan residents frustrated following an act of vandalism to a local football field

Tyre tracks have been left on the field

The grass at St James’s Park, near Poolstock Lane, has been turned up, with tyre tracks from either a car or a quad bike clear to see.

It appears that the vehicle had performed donuts round the field, which is used by Wigan Rovers football team.

In order to gain access to the land, the lock was snapped off the gate.

On Facebook, one person wrote: “Some scumbags have been on our pitch. Why do people do this when a lot of hard work goes into it each week.”