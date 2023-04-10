Wigan residents get creative as they make hilarious memes using controversial 'Welcome to Bryn' sign
Wigan residents are seeing the funny side of a row over where one area starts and the other ends.
Earlier this month a debate broke out on Facebook after a sign stating "Welcome to Bryn” was placed outside Ashton Library, on Wigan Road.
Some people were really not impressed, claiming the sign was in the wrong place and should be moved, and it sparked discussions about where the border between Bryn and Ashton should actually be.
But arguing has now turned to laughter as residents are using photographs of the sign to create their own hilarious memes.
The Ashton in Makerfield Community Group on Facebook has been flooded with mocked-up images of the sign in amusing places in recent days, including famous locations around the world, iconic moments in films and even in space.
The person who designs the best meme will receive the group’s first “expert” badge – as well as the pride of knowing they made the most people smile.