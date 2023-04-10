News you can trust since 1853
Wigan residents get creative as they make hilarious memes using controversial 'Welcome to Bryn' sign

Wigan residents are seeing the funny side of a row over where one area starts and the other ends.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 10th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Earlier this month a debate broke out on Facebook after a sign stating "Welcome to Bryn” was placed outside Ashton Library, on Wigan Road.

Some people were really not impressed, claiming the sign was in the wrong place and should be moved, and it sparked discussions about where the border between Bryn and Ashton should actually be.

But arguing has now turned to laughter as residents are using photographs of the sign to create their own hilarious memes.

The Ashton in Makerfield Community Group on Facebook has been flooded with mocked-up images of the sign in amusing places in recent days, including famous locations around the world, iconic moments in films and even in space.

The person who designs the best meme will receive the group’s first “expert” badge – as well as the pride of knowing they made the most people smile.

An anonymous member of the group posted this image of the sign on MarsAn anonymous member of the group posted this image of the sign on Mars
Leanne Haydock posted this image of the sign on Mount EverestLeanne Haydock posted this image of the sign on Mount Everest
Danielle Atherton posted a meme of the "Welcome to Bryn" sign in the Jurassic Park filmDanielle Atherton posted a meme of the "Welcome to Bryn" sign in the Jurassic Park film
