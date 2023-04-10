Wigan residents get creative as they make hilarious memes using controversial 'Welcome to Bryn' sign

Some people were really not impressed, claiming the sign was in the wrong place and should be moved, and it sparked discussions about where the border between Bryn and Ashton should actually be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But arguing has now turned to laughter as residents are using photographs of the sign to create their own hilarious memes.

The Ashton in Makerfield Community Group on Facebook has been flooded with mocked-up images of the sign in amusing places in recent days, including famous locations around the world, iconic moments in films and even in space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The person who designs the best meme will receive the group’s first “expert” badge – as well as the pride of knowing they made the most people smile.

An anonymous member of the group posted this image of the sign on Mars

Leanne Haydock posted this image of the sign on Mount Everest