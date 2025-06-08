People of all ages gathered at the Balcarres Arms – opposite St David’s Church in Haigh – and walked to Aspull Methodist Church.
The procession included musicians, members of churches in the villages, clergy and councillors.
When they arrived at the church, there was a short service, refreshments, music and a performance by Zimbabwe Catholic Community Choir.
