Wigan residents turn out in force for Aspull and Haigh Walking Day

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 8th Jun 2025, 09:00 BST
Wigan residents proved a tradition dating back more than 100 years is still going strong as they took part in the annual Aspull and Haigh Walking Day.

People of all ages gathered at the Balcarres Arms – opposite St David’s Church in Haigh – and walked to Aspull Methodist Church.

The procession included musicians, members of churches in the villages, clergy and councillors.

When they arrived at the church, there was a short service, refreshments, music and a performance by Zimbabwe Catholic Community Choir.

