An organisation dedicated to fostering global peace and raising awareness of diversity is inviting people to get involved as it holds an open day in Wigan.

Seek2Change wants to bring members of various faiths and beliefs together to share ideas and engage in meaningful discussions.

It is holding an open day from 2pm to 4pm on Sunday, June 1 at Masjid Tooba, on Clifton Street, Worsley Mesnes.

Madihah Hussain, from Seek2Change, said: “We strive to create a space where people can come together, learn from one another and celebrate our shared humanity. We achieve this through organising events, engaging in workshops and webinars, and facilitating enlightening meditation sessions.

“Our aim is to create a safe environment that empowers individuals from all backgrounds to cultivate purposeful change and self-development. In light of increasing mental health concerns and the need for community cohesion, this is an important occurrence. We believe that by uniting communities, whether through shared faith or a common commitment to humanity, we can foster resilience and encourage positive, purposeful change in an individual’s life.”

Seek2Change’s open day is set to provide a welcoming space for open dialogue and addressing common misconceptions, a peace seminar, guided tours of the mosque, an opportunity to ask questions, and a hot meal with tea.

Madihah said: “At a time when building understanding is more important than ever, we believe that events like this can create lasting connections between different faiths and non-faith traditions, promoting a future of mutual respect and collaboration.”

To attend, register for free at forms.gle/iii3TPoyzoJUWtjNA.