Wigan residents urged to donate unwanted bikes to refugee aid project

Wiganers have been asked to donate unwanted bikes to a project that helps asylum seekers and refugees.

Holy Family Catholic Church, in Platt Bridge, posted the notice asking people to give their cycles to “The Bike Shed.”

Based in St Helens, The Bike Shed is a project where asylum seekers and refugees get used bikes to renovate, repair and keep.

The project is run by a team of 12 volunteers led by Peter Howe, who launched the scheme in 2017. In its first year, 54 bikes were given to asylum seekers, refugees and recovering addicts, while last year it had 110 bikes donated and aims for 200 in 2020.

And Mr Howe said people living in Wigan have benefited from the service which collects bikes from across the North West, with even police officers providing cycles.

Mr Howe, from Churchtown, said: “Most of the people we support are asylum seekers, refugees and people with mental health problems.

“They are referred to us through various agencies such as the British Red Cross or other local charities.

“A lot of them are based in St Helens but we have had a few people from Wigan.

“These are people who have been forced to flee wars in the Middle East and Africa.

“It’s a real game-changer for them as they can’t work, have just got a room to live in and get by on a small budget.

“Many of them have mental health issues and need to be able to travel to Home Office meetings or go to the sop.

“These bikes give them a chance to do this and get them pedalling and boosting their mental health.”

“It’s also a chance for them to meet local people and get involved with their own communities.”

After being referred to The Bike Shed, the people are then matched to bikes that suit their build, ability and intended use.

Once they have been matched to bikes to renovate, they fix the cycle and can then use them, while bike mechanics - most of whom are asylum seekers and refugees themselves - offer one-to-one support.

And St Helens Pedal Power, which is a community initiative supported by the cycling and walking charity Sustrans, offers rider training to those receiving bikes.

Mr Howe added: “We have regular Thursday morning rides in one of the St Helens Parks and get asylum seekers to come along, so they can be assessed for their ride abilities and help them to learn our UK road system, as well as the rules and various laws of the road.

“We collect bikes from across the North West and we’d appeal for anyone who can help to donate them.”

Anyone who wants to donate a bike or who would like to volunteer can contact Mr Howe on PeterH@thebikeshed.me.uk