Wigan residents urged to join march against prostate cancer

Wiganers are being encouraged to support Prostate Cancer UK as their March For Men returns to Manchester for a second year.

The Manchester March for Men will take place at Heaton Park, on Saturday 23rd June. It’s a family-friendly event where amblers of a range of fitness levels can walk in solidarity to celebrate and pay tribute to the special men in their lives.

Support Prostate Cancer UK's March for Men

Stepping up to the challenge, the charity will be urging walkers to back their campaign by completing a 2km, 5km or 10km route around the park – raising funds needed for vital research into the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer, with the aim to save men’s lives.

Since 2016, more than 10,000 people have walked with Prostate Cancer UK and raised over £3.3million to support the charity’s vital work – but with the disease killing more people than breast cancer that quest is more urgent than ever and is driving a busy summer of activity.

Over 325,000 men are living with and after prostate cancer in England. The number of men living with prostate cancer in Manchester is nearly 4,000, emphasising the need to raise awareness and funds.

Prostate Cancer UK Chief Executive Angela Culhane said: “We stand with men and for men: when diagnosis isn’t good enough, to fund research breakthroughs to provide better treatments, to campaign for better care, and with direct help through our support services.

"The fight against prostate cancer, a disease that kills one man every 45 minutes, is a purpose worth uniting for, and we want to continue making strides to combat this disease. That’s why our March for Men walking programme is bigger and better than ever this year with 10 city marches in June up and down the country.

“We are constantly inspired by the incredible men, women and children who come out to support us, each with their own story, personal motivation and challenges to conquer. We will be proud to walk side by side with them and together we can add to the real momentum building in the fight against this disease.

"The vital next step is to fund more ground-breaking research and work towards a screening programme, to catch prostate cancer early and save lives."

Whether interested in being part of the amazing atmosphere in one of the fun-filled family-friendly city walks, or organising your own March, there’s a way for everyone to come together and achieve something really special. Choose from 2km, 5km or 10km and walk with family, friends or colleagues to help celebrate, commemorate and raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling will also reprise his own March for Men, walking four marathons in four countries in four days from 5-8 September, kicking off in Glasgow, before visiting Belfast and then heading to Cardiff ahead of a sold-out finale in London on Sunday, 8th September.

To walk alongside Prostate Cancer UK, sign up for the Manchester March for Men, hear more about Jeff’s epic challenge or organise your own March visit marchformen.org.