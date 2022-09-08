Wigan residents urged to 'just ask' as council looks at support during cost-of-living crisis

Wigan Council has revealed plans for its Here For You campaign, which will launch later this month in response to the increasing pressures facing residents.

The local authority will link up with partner organisations and the borough’s community network to urge those struggling to ask for help.

Residents will be encouraged to share the key messages of the campaign to ensure households are aware of what support is available.

Coun David Molyneux

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff across the council’s libraries and leisure centres will be able to signpost to help and support.

Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “We know the pressures that our communities are feeling and there’s no hiding that there is worse to come as we approach the autumn and winter months.

“But we also know that our borough has such a sense of community spirit and will react in the right way to adversity.

“We are doing all we can to make sure that any support that is available can be accessed by those who need it through this campaign.”

The council will offer advice and guidance on the crisis as well as spaces for people to keep warm

Here For You will show residents local authority-led services and other organisations that can offer advice and support, whether online or through a network of community hubs.

The council confirmed it is exploring options to create warm, welcoming spaces in public buildings, reflecting similar plans across the borough’s community and voluntary networks.

Each space will differ in what it offers, but their core purpose is to provide judgement-free places for residents to keep warm in the winter months, with staff and volunteers on hand.

Coun Susan Gambles, cabinet portfolio holder for housing and welfare, said: “We saw during the Covid-19 pandemic how our borough pulled together.

“We know times are very difficult, but we want the message to go out loud and clear that we are here to help and this will be a joint effort.

“Wigan Council’s teams of experienced and helpful officers are working extremely hard to ensure we can be as proactive as possible to the changing circumstances facing our households, businesses and communities.

“Our message to residents is please ‘just ask’ and if we can help or point you in the right direction, we will.

“It is of course a worrying time for all of us, so we are encouraging you to get in touch as soon as possible for early help, support and advice.”

Over the last five weeks, the council’s welfare team has provided £2.1m for pensioners and families receiving means-tested free school meals through its household support fund.

In the last week alone, officers have received more than 550 referrals from residents in need of welfare support.

Coun Molyneux said: “It is clear that local authorities up and down the UK will be planning their own versions of this work – it is a situation that we are facing together.

“But it is worth emphasising that this comes alongside the significant financial pressure town halls are having to endure and have done for more than a decade.