A new early intervention service will help Wigan residents facing health challenges to keep their careers on track.

Funded by the Government, WorkWell will support people facing health-related employment barriers, helping them stay in their jobs or get back to work after time away.

It will be delivered by Wigan Council’s Be Well service in collaboration with NHS Greater Manchester, Greater Manchester Combined Authority and commissioned providers Ingeus and The Growth Company.

WorkWell will give people the opportunity to work with an experienced work and health coach, who will listen and help them to overcome challenges, as well as identify strengths, provide advice and support, and connect them with services such as health professionals, skills and job opportunities, community groups and other support networks.

Deputy council leader Coun Keith Cunliffe said: “Work plays such a big part in our lives and not just for financial stability. It’s also a way to connect with others, explore and develop our skills, grow as people and feel fulfilled.

“So, it can be hard when a disability or an issue with our physical or mental health gets in the way or knocks us off course.

“Now, through Be Well and the new WorkWell programme, residents can quickly access personalised support to stay in their job or get their career back on track, which is good news for them, their employers and our local economy.

“There are no waiting lists and support is available for individuals living in Wigan borough or registered with a local GP, whether they are currently unemployed, self-employed or recently unemployed.”

Greater Manchester is one of 15 areas involved in the £64m pilot scheme, which runs until March 31, 2026. It aims to support around 8,000 people.

The initiative is part of the Government's £2.5bn Back to Work plan, which aims to help up to 1.1m people with long-term health conditions or disabilities, or who have experienced long-term unemployment, to look for and stay in work.

Through early intervention, WorkWell aims to give people the support they need before their health or disability forces them out their job.

The service will take a collaborative approach with employers, helping them make reasonable workplace adjustments.

Those looking for support can complete an online self-referral via the Be Well website or have a professional submit a referral.