Wigan retirement village hosts charity event with sponsored head shave and cake stall
A retirement housing scheme is throwing open its doors for a fund-raising event for a good cause.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 4th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
There will be a range of stall selling cakes, bric-a-brac and food, as well as a tombola, raffle, auction and a DJ at St Clement’s Court, in Worsley Mesnes.
The day will also include a sponsored head shave and a visit from a special guest.
The event will run from noon to 4pm on Saturday, July 22 in aid of Cancer Research UK.