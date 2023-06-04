News you can trust since 1853
Wigan retirement village hosts charity event with sponsored head shave and cake stall

A retirement housing scheme is throwing open its doors for a fund-raising event for a good cause.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 4th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

There will be a range of stall selling cakes, bric-a-brac and food, as well as a tombola, raffle, auction and a DJ at St Clement’s Court, in Worsley Mesnes.

Wigan Youth Zone gets its own walk of fame star in its 10th anniversary year

The day will also include a sponsored head shave and a visit from a special guest.

St Clement's Court in Worsley MesnesSt Clement's Court in Worsley Mesnes
The event will run from noon to 4pm on Saturday, July 22 in aid of Cancer Research UK.

