A Wigan music group has reached a major milestone in its charity fund-raising.

Lankykats, the Standish-based music collective, has hit the £50,000 milestone - raising money for local charities since they began in 2010.

The music nights are regularly held at Standish's Unity Club, on Cross Street, and the collective puts on bands and singers from right across the local area.

An amazing achievement by these guys and girls and a big hand to all the performers who have given their time and talent for free and to the audiences who have donated over the years.

Bill Hart, Lankykats Founder, said: "Since their inauguration in 2010, Lankykats Rock Music Collective have raised an amazing £50,000 so far, for their nominated charities. All are Lancashire based and are the latest recipients to benefit from the musical endeavours of many bands, people and volunteers, all pulling together for these worthy causes.

Lankykats Chair Dave Cavey said: “Initially, the Standish Unity Club was chosen as our venue for our twice monthly get togethers for musicians to meet and play their rock music and have some fun.

"We had no stage equipment, except the gear owned by individuals. At £1 on the door since then, supported by a raffle, we gradually used these funds on amplifiers and drums.

"To date we have £10,000-worth of top-class stage equipment to complement the £50,000 donated to charities since 2010.

"With three bands playing, £1 on the door admission and a raffle, we have managed to bring together many rock music fans who contribute to these enjoyable nights of music, dancing and fund-raising activities."

If you want to know when the next Lankykats nights are on, visit their website: http://www.lankykats.co.uk/