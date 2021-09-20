Wigan riders hoping to raise awareness of road safety

Cars should only travel at 15mph and keep a distance of 2m when passing horses on the road

The three-mile hack went from Charity Farm in Wrightington to the White Lion pub, and back, with everyone involved wearing hi-vis clothing.

As well as this, the horses also had their hooves painted with glitter in order to help them stand out to any passers-by.

This event took place to prompt drivers to take more care when overtaking horses on the roads.

The riders did a three-mile journey to raise awareness of road safety around horses

A number of people across the country took part in similar rides due to the high number of accidents which occur each year.

Road users should safely travel past horses at a speed of 15mph, whilst also keeping an appropriate 2m distance.

It is important that plenty of space is left between a vehicle and the riders, with drivers needing to be prepared to stop.

The riders came across a few drivers on their travels, with them respectfully passing.