Wigan riders hoping to raise awareness of road safety

An organised horse ride has taken place in Wigan to raise awareness of road safety.

By Amos Wynn
Monday, 20th September 2021, 10:39 am
Updated Monday, 20th September 2021, 10:40 am
Cars should only travel at 15mph and keep a distance of 2m when passing horses on the road

The three-mile hack went from Charity Farm in Wrightington to the White Lion pub, and back, with everyone involved wearing hi-vis clothing.

As well as this, the horses also had their hooves painted with glitter in order to help them stand out to any passers-by.

This event took place to prompt drivers to take more care when overtaking horses on the roads.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The riders did a three-mile journey to raise awareness of road safety around horses

A number of people across the country took part in similar rides due to the high number of accidents which occur each year.

Road users should safely travel past horses at a speed of 15mph, whilst also keeping an appropriate 2m distance.

It is important that plenty of space is left between a vehicle and the riders, with drivers needing to be prepared to stop.

The riders came across a few drivers on their travels, with them respectfully passing.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.