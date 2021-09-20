Wigan riders hoping to raise awareness of road safety
An organised horse ride has taken place in Wigan to raise awareness of road safety.
The three-mile hack went from Charity Farm in Wrightington to the White Lion pub, and back, with everyone involved wearing hi-vis clothing.
As well as this, the horses also had their hooves painted with glitter in order to help them stand out to any passers-by.
This event took place to prompt drivers to take more care when overtaking horses on the roads.
A number of people across the country took part in similar rides due to the high number of accidents which occur each year.
Road users should safely travel past horses at a speed of 15mph, whilst also keeping an appropriate 2m distance.
It is important that plenty of space is left between a vehicle and the riders, with drivers needing to be prepared to stop.
The riders came across a few drivers on their travels, with them respectfully passing.
