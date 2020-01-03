Wigan rotarians’ bumper year

The annual collection made by members of Wigan Rotary Club in the company of Father Christmas throughout December 2019 has been a huge success with the total amount raised reaching £13,400.

The club says it considers this a magnificent achievement by Wiganers.

Wigan Rotary President Mervyn Reeves said: “I would like to thank all the residents, children and friends along the floats routes each evening.

“And also everyone in the supermarkets for their terrific generosity, which will enable Wigan Rotary Club to support local, national and international charities to which we are committed.

“This support is an amazing testament for us and will encourage us to try even harder in 2020.

“We are extremely grateful for everyone’s generosity.

“We introduced Mrs Christmas to many children last year and she was well received by everyone, so she has been out in force this year when Santa was busy.

“All the participants are volunteers who willingly give up their time but in particular we would like to thank our sponsors, local firms, plus friends who helped us to fill the coffers. This help was absolutely invaluable.

“Finally my sincere thanks go to the local supermarkets, Asda and Tesco, along with staff at The Grand Arcade and the Town Centre Manager, who all offered venues to facilitate collections.

“And last but not least, the invaluable support of local press who promote our activities throughout the year.

“What a wonderful example of community engagement”.

The club send good wishes for the new year to everyone who participated in this huge event.

Wigan Rotary Club meets weekly on a Thursday at 12.30pm at the Owls in Standish.

It welcomes new members both men and women.

Anyone interested or would like more information should contact Colin Wilkinson on 01942 742692.

Or go to www.wiganrotaryclub.org.uk