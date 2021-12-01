Wigan Rotary Club brings festive fun to the borough
Santa is going to be touring Wigan again, giving out gifts and taking charity donations after a Covid-induced year off.
Wigan Rotary Club has announced its annual Santa carol float will visiting many streets and venues across the borough in the coming weeks including Tesco Central Park on various days throughout December.
In addition there will be a contact-free way for children to tell Santa what is on their Christmas list, via the Wigan Rotary Club’s website.
Following on from last year’s success, parents can book a meeting for their child or children to sit in their house and link up with Santa in his grotto.
Wigan Rotary president Santi Nandi said: “After last year’s disappointments due to the pandemic, this year we are delighted to have arranged some appearances for Santa.
“However, due to the continuing uncertainties, we will not be knocking on your doors so listen out and when you hear the music and come on out and say hello to Santa in person.
“The return of our Zoom with Santa means children will again be able to chat to him and enjoy the fully personalized experience. Santa will have one-to-ones with each child from his Lapland grotto and recreate the magic of this festive tradition as wonderfully as it can possibly be.
“Wigan Rotary Club trust everyone will feel able to make a donation which will cover the costs of the event and help to continue all the work we do in the Wigan community.”
The Santa carol float begins its tour on the evening of December 1. Find out all the details of Santa’s whereabouts on Wigan Rotary club’s Facebook pageAlternatively, book a Zoom with Santa here.
