Wigan Rotary Club gives honorary membership to 90-year-old

A long and loyal friend of Wigan Rotary Club has been given a special 90th birthday present: honorary membership.

At the latest meeting of the branch, new President Mervyn Reeves had the great pleasure of announcing that Rtn John Coupe was to be bestowed with the special position.

Mr Coupe is credited with giving the club valuable service during the last 46 years and was the recipient of a Paul Harris Fellowship in 2008 as an acknowledgement of his tremendous achievements.

He has held various offices beginning with Speaker Secretary in 1975 to becoming Club Secretary from 1979 to 1982.

He was Junior Vice-President in 1983 leading up to becoming President in 1984, followed by Treasurer in 1987.

He has also held various committee positions in membership, vocation and is currently on the fellowship committee.

During the last 29 years he has organized the local Rotary Town Quiz along with fellow Rtn Phillip Sudworth who now compiles it.

Mr Coupe deals with the administrative side of printing, distribution of the entry forms and collection boxes for the fees.

The money raised supports the Rotary Foundation Charity.

He was one of the members instrumental in setting up a Rotaract Club.

He was, together with fellow Rotarians, responsible for the setting up of the Standish Probus Club in 2001 and was a founder member.

He held the office of founder treasurer and the office of Chairman.

Mr Coupe is married to Margaret and their family consists of five children, 14 grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. He enjoys gardening, reading and has travelled extensively.