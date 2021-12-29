Wigan Rotary Club offering to recycle Christmas trees to raise funds for the borough's hospice

Christmas tree collections will take place in January

A team of volunteers, which is working in partnership with the charity Just Helping, will offer a helping hand to anyone who is wondering what to do with their tree, if they have bought a real one for the first time.

In return for their services, the group will ask for a donation, with at least 51 per cent of the funds, after costs, going to Wigan and Leigh Hospice, while the rest will be shared between the Lancashire Mining Museum and other small community organisations.

President of Wigan Rotary, Santi Nandi, said: “This is a great scheme which is not only helping the environment, but is offering much needed support to Wigan and Leigh Hospice who provide such a wonderful service for the residents of this borough.”

People can register up until January 9, with collections taking place a few days later between January 12 and 15, covering all postcodes in the borough.

The trees will be chipped and used as either compost or pave trails at Lancashire Mining Museum in Astley and Greenslate Community Farm in Billinge.

The scheme is being sponsored and supported by The Co-op, The Good Estate Agent, Green Crew, and the Rotary Clubs of Astley, Leigh, and Wigan.

If anyone would be interested in volunteering, they should email: [email protected]

To arrange a collection click here.