Work to install new fencing has started at a Wigan rugby club plagued by off-road bikers, after reaching its fund-raising target.

Wigan St Jude’s ARLFC has been forced to postpone or cancel training sessions and matches after repeated damage to its pitches by motorbike riders.

So plans were drawn up to erect new fencing around the club in Worsley Mesnes, to keep the vehicles out and protect the grass, and members got to work securing the £30,000 needed to pay for it.

They received funding from the Rugby League Facilities Trust and Wigan Council’s Brighter Borough Fund to help cover some of the cost, before launching a crowdfunding appeal to raise the remaining £12,000.

The crowdfunder offered rewards for people who made certain donations, which included taster sessions for children, a chance for youngsters to have their photograph taken with Wigan Warriors players and an advertising board.

They were supported by ward councillors and Makerfield MP Josh Simons, who appeared in a video promoting their fund-raising effort.

Donations have poured in, from players and others associated with the club, councillors and many other people.

Wigan Warriors player Jack Farrimond and chairman Prof Chris Brookes hand over a cheque to Alan Greenall, from Wigan St Jude's ARLFC, with Wigan MP Lisa Nandy

The council’s communities team provided £2,000 and Wigan Warriors donated £5,000, with a cheque presented by the club’s chairman Prof Chris Brookes, player Jack Farrimond and Wigan MP Lisa Nandy.

The club has now reached its target – days before the crowdfunder closed – and work has started to erect the fencing.

A post on the club’s Facebook page said: “Your vice-chairman Jimmy Moss and club secretary Joe Fitzsimmons dug the first hole to mark the commencement of the eagerly awaited pitch fencing.

"The guys from Stan Dawes Fencing Ltd have made considerable headway in two days and the fencing is already taking shape.

“A massive, massive thank you to all that have contributed so far to the crowdfunding, it’s very much appreciated.”

Once complete, the fence will be two metres high and stretch for 520m, blocking access points to the pitches and protecting them from further damage.

The work will involve realigning a pitch and clearing undergrowth from certain areas.

Any money raised in excess of the club’s target will be used to renovate a 3G pitch and provide more equipment for teams.