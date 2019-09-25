Wigan rugby club's urgent appeal to help teen diagnosed with brain tumour

A Wigan rugby club is appealing for help to organise a fund-raiser for a teenage player who has been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

An event is being held to support the family of 13-year-old Josh Mawdsley, who is undergoing gruelling treatment to combat the cancer, which has already left him blind in one eye.

Ruth Fouracre, secretary and coach for St Judes Amateur Rugby League Club, where Josh has played for the u13s, is appealing for any generous caterers to come forward after the scheduled company dropped out just three days before the bash.

Ruth and John Davenport, club junior chairman, have organised the event to help pay for travel costs and bills for Josh’s mum Liz, as she has had to quit her part-time job to care for him while he undergoes 27 weeks of chemotherapy.

“I know it’s quite a lot to ask,” said Ruth. “The person doing it was doing a hot food buffet, like curry, hot pot and a few sandwiches to cater for 150 people.

“We were overwhelmed when they offered but we have found out now that they can’t.

“The money is going towards helping Liz. She has had to leave her part-time job and needs to go back and forth to Manchester for treatment, to park and all of those extra expenses.”

The event will take place at the club on Saturday evening from 7pm. A DJ, singer and compere have offered their services for free and there will be a tombola full of donated prizes.

A JustGiving page set up last month has already raised almost £6,000 for the Hawkley Hall High school student, who is still attending classes in-between treatment.

“Josh is doing great,” added Ruth. “The family are all being really positive. Their attitude is amazing.

“He is up and about. Him and his mum are coming to the event on Saturday, they are really looking forward to it.”

Josh was diagnosed on August 21 after losing some of the sight in his right eye.

The “exceptional” young rugby player was referred to the oncology unit in Manchester who found that a brain tumour was blocking his optic nerve.

Following the news the whole Wigan rugby community has rallied round Josh, showing support emotionally and financially.

If you can help donate catering or decorations for the event contact Ruth Fouracre on 07707 723126.