Young Wigan rugby players are swapping the pitch for a saddle as they take part in a tough fund-raising challenge.

Wigan St Patrick’s under-14s girls’ team will head to Skegness in May to take part in the Rhinos Challenge, a huge rugby league festival involving more than 300 teams from around the country.

But first they must raise the money needed to cover the costs of their trip, including travel, accommodation and entry fees for the competition.

They also want to pay for a one-off kit, which has been designed by the girls specifically for the festival and will be a keepsake for afterwards.

Wigan St Pat's under-14s girls with representatives from sponsor Nisa

The team has decided to take on a gruelling challenge to raise the money they need and aim to cycle 164 miles – the distance between Wigan and Skegness – in just 12 hours.

Head coach John Bowhay said: “We want it to be a proper challenge. We thought, we are going to Skegness, so what better way to raise money than to cycle there?”

They have secured two exercise bikes from a professional rugby club and will start at 8am on Monday, April 7, pedalling throughout the day at Wigan St Patrick’s ARLFC.

There will be six groups of three girls, with each girl cycling for 10 minutes at a time and doing six stints each during the 12 hours.

They will have to complete 1,200m each time if the team is to reach its target of 164 miles in time.

It will be a real challenge, but one the girls are ready to take on after gruelling pre-season training, which has seen them follow in the footsteps of the professionals with intense sessions at Ainsdale Dunes, Haigh Hall, Farmer Strong and Winter Hill.

The team is looking for individual sponsors to help with their fund-raising, but also local businesses willing to get involved by sponsoring the event or making donations.

Anyone able to help the team is asked to call John on 07826 518184, email [email protected] or send him a message on Facebook.

Alternatively, visit the Wigan St Pats Girls U14s 2025 Facebook page.