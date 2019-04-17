Wigan Run Festival raised £30k for charity

Runners and walkers taking part in this year’s Run Wigan Festival helped to raise £30,000 for vital medical research.



Organising charity Joining Jack has announced the total amount thought to have been raised at the third annual event.

It marks a successful return for the festival, which had to cancel its half marathon and reroute the 5km race last year due to snow and ice.

The money will be used to help pay for research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy, an incurable muscle-wasting disease which affects one in every 3,500 boys worldwide.

Race organiser Matt Johnson said: “We were so disappointed last year with the cancellation of the half marathon and to bounce back this year, in only our third year, and to raise £30,000, we are just so pleased.

"It was a fantastic response from the people of Wigan and the running community to come along and support us. We are delighted to hit £30,000. It’s a fantastic amount and it will make a real difference in terms of fund-raising and projects that the charity will invest in.”

The majority of the money comes from registration fees for the races, along with corporate sponsorship.

Some runners who took part to support Joining Jack are still collecting sponsor money, which could give a boost to the total raised.

More than 3,200 people of all ages took part in the event last month, which involved a half marathon, 10-miler, 5k and family mile.

The Wigan 10k returns on Sunday, September 1, with entries already open for next year’s Run Wigan Festival, scheduled for Sunday, March 22.