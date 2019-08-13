Wigan runners invited to join charity parks run

Runners in Wigan are invited to join a team as they attempt to take on 12 park runs in one day to support pregnant women through cancer.

A team of 20 from Riversway Road Runners, based in Preston, will run a total of 38 miles and drive 200 miles on August 31 for Mummy’s Star, the only UK charity dedicated to women and their families impacted by cancer both during pregnancy and shortly after birth.

They will be participating in several locations, including Pennington Flash, Leigh, and Haigh Woodland.

Riversway Road Runners chose to support Mummy’s Star as fund-raising co-ordinator Louise Harlow’s husband Ben Ashworth was well known to members of the running community.

He died of bowel cancer in July 2018.

Organiser Marc Potter said: “We are pleased to be able to fund-raise for such a valuable charity where donations are so greatly appreciated.”

After training around their normal schedules, including lunch-break runs, the group will follow each park run route, taking a mini bus between locations.

“The runners are encouraged by the great support of many of the parks involved to raise awareness of the charity through the challenge.”

Preston at 5am on Saturday, August 31, before heading to the park runs across Merseyside, Cheshire, North Wales, and back via Manchester with hopes to finish in Preston at around 9.30pm.

The order of runs begins in St Helens at 6.15am, then continues in Widnes at 7.30am; Phoenix Official Run, Runcorn, at 9am; Delamere at 10.20am; Chester at 11.40am; Wepre in Deeside, at 1.10pm; Ellesmere Port at 2.30pm; Warrington at 3.50pm; Pennington Flash, Leigh, at 5.20pm; Worsley Woods, Salford, at 6.40pm; and Haigh Woodland, Wigan, at 8pm, finishing in Preston at 9.15pm.

Marc added: “All donations and messages of support are welcomed.

“If you run at any of these park runs and can help guide us or want to come and show support, we would love to hear from you.”

You can donate to the Riversway Road Runners Mummy’s Star run via www.justgiving.com/campaign/rrr-supportmummysstar