Wigan running group complete fancy dress 5K to support young people with additional needs

The festive 5K took place at the Three Sisters

The event at the Three Sisters at Bryn was organised in order to raise money for the Hamlet, which continues Hope School’s Legacy provision and helps 19 to 25-year-olds to progress to full-time unsupported employment or voluntary work.

Julie Pennington was delighted to be involved in the organising of the 5K.

She said: “It’s something we do every year with our walking and running group, and all the proceeds go to the Hamlet. We get people to come in Christmas fancy dress.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event took place to support the Hamlet

“Some people make the effort and others just wear a hat. I always wear a big elf T-shirt and a hat, with red and green socks.”

A glitter reindeer award was handed out to the best dressed person, with Coun Chris Ready acting as judge.

He said: “The work the group does is amazing and they really got in the Christmas spirit. Everyone was a winner.”

The Hamlet has a number of different community facilities including a cafe and shop, which provides multiple opportunities for the trainees to improve their skill set.

Julie said: “We try to get the trainees involved when we can. The Hamlet does a good job at helping them with basic skills. It came and changed a rundown hut into a wonderful cafe for the local community.

“Our group of friends have got to know them and want to offer support, purely because it is such a worthwhile opportunity for these people.

“I really want to raise the profile of them, because the more people we get involved, the more support there will be.”