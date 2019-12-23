Wigan's rough sleeper count halved in just a year

The number of rough sleepers in Wigan borough has almost halved in a year, figures show.

There are currently eight people recorded as rough sleeping locally compared to 15 in 2018 and 30 in 2017.

Macey Winstanley and Elliott Payne-Wass with tins pupils at Hawkley Hall High School have collected for The Brick

Wigan Council says the figures reflect the huge amount of work done to tackle the problem.

Coun Terry Halliwell, cabinet member for welfare and reform, said: “Tackling homelessness is more than just offering a bed for the night. It’s about supporting people from the moment they walk through the door, understanding their circumstances and helping them to rebuild their lives. We are unique in our offer of two overnight accommodation facilities in Wigan and Leigh. By supporting people in this way we can prevent them reaching crisis point in the future.”

The eight remaining people are being supported by the council to end their rough sleeping.

Alongside the two hubs offering overnight accommodation, there are extra beds available at St George’s church through A Bed Every Night scheme launched by GM Mayor Andy Burnham.

The council is also working with Real Change to provide grants for around a dozen people a month through local charities. Through the Real Change campaign residents can donate to help buy essential items for people in need. By working with partner charities such as The Brick it means people can be confident their donation is going toward things that count for people who have long term support and can make the most of it.

The council’s homelessness champion programme is also running which sees see trained volunteers checking in with people on the streets on a daily basis to gain understanding surrounding people’s circumstances and to offer appropriate support.

Mr Burnham announced rough sleeping in the city-region has fallen 37 per cent in one year.

If you see a homeless person on the streets, email roughsleep@wigan.gov.uk with as much information as possible (including their location) and council officers will investigate. Those who find themselves on the streets can also ring the out of hours service on: 01942 828777.

To donate to Real Change Wigan & Leigh visit the website at www.realchangewiganandleigh.co.uk. Fund-raising is also continuing for The Brick, as evidenced by the food donations made recently by Hawkley Hall pupils.