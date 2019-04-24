Wigan's very own Banksy strikes again after Latics secure Championship future

After weeks of concern that Wigan Athletic might be heading straight back down to Division One, a remarkable sequence of games against three of the Championship’s toughest teams meant they had suddenly survived with matches to spare this week.

Little wonder there were celebrations around town. And that included the appearance of another Banksy-style piece of Latics tribute art on a stone bridge support over the Leeds and Liverpool Canal and close to Wigan Pier.

The artwork that has appeared on a bridge in Wigan

The unnamed artist, who previously painted a picture of former star Max Power on a wall at Speedy Hire on Queen Street, this time replicated a photo of Wigan Athletic legend Andy Liddell in celebratory pose.

One onlooker said: “These pictures appear very quickly out of nowhere. My guess is that he has a stencil to speed things up, but it looks very impressive and a nice way to mark the club’s avoidance of relegation.”

Liddell, the club’s record league goalscorer, himself took to social media to express his appreciation of the piece.