The first Cameo meeting since before the pandemic lockdown began in early 2020 will take place at the charity’s hall in Scholes at 7.30pm on Tuesday November 22 with a social evening and quiz.

Cameo stands for Come And Meet Each Other and proved very popular before the sudden halt, welcoming a variety of guest speakers.

Wigan's Salvation Army based in Scholes

Salvation Army spokesperson Andrew Picton Baxter said that it was great to be back after a two-year gap and they were looking forward to more meetings in the new year, including another quiz night with tea (pie ‘n’ peas) at 5pm on Saturday January 18. The cost for that event is 4pm.