Wigan school pupils hold bake sale to raise money for Australian bush fires relief

Caring pupils moved by the bush fires in Australia pulled together to do something to help.



Year six children at Meadowbank Primary School in Atherton decided to hold a coffee morning and cake sale to raise funds for those affects.

Pupils from Year Six at Meadowbank Primary School and Childrens Centre, Atherton, have organised a bake sale, coffee morning and non-uniform day, to raise funds for three charities helping wildlife, volunteer firefighters and communities affected by the Australian bush fires

Similar events were held at seven other schools in the area: Parklee; St John’s, Mosley Common; St Michael’s; Atherton St George’s; Tyldesley St George’s; St Philip’s and St Stephen’s, Astley.

Money raised was donated to three charities working across Australia, to help residents who have lost their homes and belongings, injured animals and firefighters tackling the blazes.

