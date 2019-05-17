Wigan school pupils raise money in memory of young drowning victims

The tragic death of a four-year-old boy on holiday inspired a school community to pull together to raise money for a charity promoting infant swim survival.



Staff and pupils at Castle Hill St Philip’s Primary School in Hindley chose DoIt4Loui as the benefactor of their Lenten appeal.

The charity was set up in memory of Loui Aspinall, from Hindley Green, who was just two when he drowned while on holiday in Tunisia in 2013.

It was chosen by the school as pupils include relatives of four-year-old Presley Stockton, from Hindley, who drowned in a hotel pool in Tenerife in September.

The school held a raffle for an Easter egg and raised a whopping £900 for the charity.

Headteacher Wendy Hilton said: “It’s the largest amount we have ever raised with our Lenten appeals.

“It really resonated with our families this year.”

Loui’s mum Emma Aspinall visited the school on Hereford Road, Hindley, on Friday to collect the cheque from staff and pupils.