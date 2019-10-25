Wigan school’s farewell to nursery assistant after more than 40 years

Fond farewells have been paid to a higher level teaching assistant whose 44-year association with a school has ended on exactly the same spot where it started.

Christine Weaver was showered with gifts as she said goodbye to Britannia Bridge Primary nursery.

She began at the Winifred Street site as a nursery nurse in 1975 and has seen thousands of tots come through her doors.

The nursery would later move to Parliament Street, but in 2016 it was back at Winifred Street where it all began.

Parents and even one grandparent of current pupils she had taught in years past were in the audience at the farewell assembly.

So too was someone masquerading as Top Gear driver The Stig as it is well known that Mrs Weaver is a big Formula One fan.

The 65-year-old, who is married to Kevin and has a son David and two grandchildren, was born and brought up in Ince.

She said: “I have had a wonderful time and will miss you all. I will take a piece of every one of you and keep it in my heart.”

Mrs Weaver joked that she would be starting a new job on the Monday - looking after her granddaughters!