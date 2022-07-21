Nathan Prior bagged over £700 on his JustGiving page and along with cash donations from members of Wigan Golf Club, of which he is the junior captain, the total has exceeded £1,000 that can now donate to Derian House children’s hospice.

And Wigan Warriors Harry Smith, Joe Shorrocks and assistant coach Lee Briers made an appearance to support Ethan during his tough 16-hour golfing session which began at 4.45am.

Ethan said: “It made it a lot easier when people played a few holes with me so thank you to everyone but especially Lee, Joe and Harry for generously giving their time to come and support me. It really helped me push through.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WIGAN - 14-07-22 Wigan Warriors players Harry Smith, left, and Joe Shorrocks,right, showed their support and joined Ethan Prior, 16, for a round, during his charity golf challenge, 100 holes in one day, at Wigan Golf Club, where he is junior captain, raising funds for Derian House childrens hospice.

“Also thank you to those members of Wigan Golf Club who supported me and everyone who donated to this worthy cause.”

WIGAN - 14-07-22 Ethan Prior, 16, during his charity golf challenge, 100 holes in one day, at Wigan Golf Club, where he is junior captain, raising funds for Derian House childrens hospice.

WIGAN - 14-07-22 Wigan Warriors players Harry Smith, and Joe Shorrocks, right, showed their support and joined Ethan Prior, 16, for a round, during his charity golf challenge, 100 holes in one day, at Wigan Golf Club, where he is junior captain, raising funds for Derian House childrens hospice.