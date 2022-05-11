Noah Taylor gave up a day of his of Easter holidays to make the 44-mile round trip to raise vital funds for British-Ukrainian Aid, who support Ukrainian people who are the victims of war or natural disaster.

He wanted to raise £150 but has currently made more than double his target.

Originally, the 10-year-old was just going to pedal to the seaside town but he decided to go one step further.

Noah Taylor, ten, a Year Five pupil at St John's C of E Primary School, Abram, completed a bike ride from Wigan to Southport and back to raise funds for the Ukraine appeal.

Noah’s mum Hilary said: “He’s been going on six to eight mile bike rides with his dad along the canal.

"One day he came back and said he wanted to do a big bike ride for charity and that he wanted to do it for the war.

"His dad recently did one to Southport and I knew you could do it along the canal so he didn’t have to go on any busy main roads, as he hasn’t done any road safety.

"I was going to pick him up at Southport and bring him home but he said he wanted to cycle back.”

It took Noah around six hours to complete with breaks. While he was tired in himself, he didn’t complain of any aches or pains.

To begin with, he was just going to raise money within his family but that all changed when the year five pupil at St John’s CE Primary in Abram went into school one day.

Hilary added: “I thought he would be shattered but he wasn’t!

"He’s very sporty and plays a lot of football. He had a match the next day and they were all amazed he turned up ready to play.

"Noah wants to help people a lot of the time and is aware of things that are going on.

"He’s super proud of himself as we all are.

"He did a show and tell about it in school and it spiralled.

"All his friends made posters for him and then the school put it in their newsletter, it was lovely to see.”