Wigan schoolboy is back in the saddle after kind businessmen replace his stolen bike

Victoria Matthews and son George collect the new bicycle from Yvonne Howe, representing Price and Co

George Matthews was heartbroken when his bike was stolen from outside Tesco in Hindley on August 13.

The 13-year-old, who has autism, was not allowed to leave it in the foyer as usual and did not think for a moment that someone would take it from outside the store.

His mum Victoria Matthews, from Hindley, said: “He was absolutely beside himself. I bought him the bike from the marketplace on Facebook and it was only £40, but it was his pride and joy.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said George worked to earn the money she had paid for the bike, making the theft even more shattering.

The family searched all over Hindley to trace the bike, but to no avail.

Victoria wrote about what happened on Facebook and received a message from someone asking where she had bought the bike, as he wanted to buy one for his son.

After she replied, she received another message from the man saying he had been lying and in fact wanted to buy a new bike for George.

He was businessman Martin Cooke, who runs Hindley-based central heating firm Cookie Heating, and had contacted friend Karl Price, managing director of Price and Co estate agents in Westhoughton, after seeing the Facebook post to see if they could help.

Victoria said: “I was crying. I was so overwhelmed. I ran upstairs to tell George and he asked if it was someone playing a joke on him, but I explained it was real.”

The pair went to Price and Co to collect the bike, with George “overcome with emotions” at the kind gesture.

He has since been out riding the bike and continuing his passion of taking photographs and videos of things he sees.

Mum-of-four Victoria said: “I can’t put into words how much it means to us and how much George appreciates it.”

Karl and Martin have been delighted to receive messages from George’s mother about how much he loves the new bike and the independence it has given him once again.

Karl said: “It’s quite heartwarming to receive the messages.

“We know it’s quite a little thing to do, but it’s a massive thing to him that has changed his life.”