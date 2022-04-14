Wigan schoolboy who battled meningitis donates Easter eggs to children's hospital

Nine-year-old Archie Musgrave collected dozens of Easter eggs to deliver to children spending Easter at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

The schoolboy, from Hindley Green, knows just what it is like to spend the Easter holiday there, as he was rushed to the hospital several years ago in an ambulance, having contracted meningitis B and sepsis when he was just five.

Archie with the Easter eggs he has collected

Archie spent four days in an induced coma but amazed doctors with his recovery.

The community rallied around and several Wigan Warriors stars went visit him on the ward in Manchester,

Archie now has a number of long-lasting health problems from the illness and sometimes needs to use a wheelchair.

But the brave youngster, who attends St John’s CE Primary School in Hindley Green, is determined to help cheer up other young patients and has collected countless Easter eggs for them for each of the last four years.

Archie with some of the Easter eggs he collected in 2019

He delivered the eggs to the hospital wards with his parents.

His mum Kate said everyone in the local community knows Archie and they have donated hundreds of eggs over the years.

Kate added: “He does this because he was in hospital over Easter and we couldn’t leave the isolation room at the time.

“Archie had eggs donated to him and it put a smile on his face.