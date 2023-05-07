News you can trust since 1853
Wigan schoolboy's sponsored bike ride raises more than £1,000 in teen's memory

A schoolboy raised more than £1,000 to help people struggling with their mental health after the death of a Wigan teenager.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Seven-year-old Zac Jackson wanted to do something in memory of Jacob Taylor, 19, after finding his body in Crawford’s Wood in Aspull while metal detecting with his grandfather on February 18.

Jacob, who lived in Aspull, had been missing since the previous day and a search party was already out looking for him.

Zac Jackson raised more than £1,100 for The One House community centreZac Jackson raised more than £1,100 for The One House community centre
The discovery was a huge shock to Zac and inspired him to organise a sponsored bike ride in Jacob’s memory.

Along with a team of fellow fund-raisers, Zac cycled from The One House community centre in Aspull to Haigh Hall and back.

They raised £1,198.92, which will be used by the centre to support people struggling with mental health issues.

Zac, who attends Canon Sharples Primary School, was presented with a trophy and certificate by The One House in recognition of his achievement.

Zac Jackson received a certificate and trophy for his fund-raising effortsZac Jackson received a certificate and trophy for his fund-raising efforts
Zac Jackson hands over his cheque at The One HouseZac Jackson hands over his cheque at The One House
