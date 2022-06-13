Wigan schoolboy's sporting challenge raises hundreds of pounds for hospice

Ten-year-old Travis Horrocks, from Hindley, has always wanted to help others and two years ago he raised more than £700 for charity by donating his pocket money and collecting sponsorship for a 10-mile bike ride.

He gave the money to Wigan and Leigh Hospice – a charity valued by his family after his father’s grandparents were both cared for there before Travis was born – and he was proud to receive a certificate celebrating his fund-raising efforts.

Ten-year-old Travis Horrocks celebrates completing the triathlon

His family has recently benefited from the care provided by the hospice again, as Travis’ grandmother was cared for by staff at home as she battled cancer. They also supported her husband after she died.

Travis’ dad Darren said: “They did more than they needed to do, more than they had to do.”

Travis, who attends St John’s Primary School in Hindley Green, was close to his grandmother and loved spending time with her, regularly going to play centres with her and his younger brother.

So he decided to support the charity again when he registered for a triathlon in St Annes.

Travis on his bike during the triathlon

His parents are both triathletes and Travis is following in their footsteps after joining Invictus Triathlon Club. He is a keen swimmer and runner, and enjoys riding his bike too.

The event was a real success, with Travis completing the 150m swim, 4km bike ride and 1.2km run.

Darren said: “He did really well and enjoyed the triathlon. He’s looking forward to doing another later in the year.”

He added: “The thing I’m most proud about is the fact he’s doing something. He likes sitting on the Xbox playing games, but he also likes to balance that out with going outside.”

Travis Horrocks with his grandmother and brother Wyatt

He said Travis has always been very caring and recently gave money to a homeless man he saw sitting outside a Wigan supermarket after realising he needed help.

Travis has raised more than £500 so far with donations from his family, friends, his parents’ work colleagues and through the school community.