Wigan schoolgirl's artwork raises thousands for charity

A Wigan primary school pupil is “over the moon” after two pieces of her artwork raised £3,800 for charity.

Since the Manchester Arena attack Holly Capstick, a Year Six student at Woodfold Primary School in Standish, has spent almost a year creating bee artwork to raise money for the British Red Cross Solidarity Fund and the Saffie-Rose Roussos Fund.

Holly with one of her pieces of art

The talented youngster has created countless individual drawings of the insect which has been the symbol of Manchester since the industrial revolution, but which more recently became symbolic of the May 2017 terror attack victims.

After reaching her £1,000 target last year, Holly’s work came to the attention of a family friend, who commissioned her £200 to create a large canvas for a charity bash.

The 11-year-old, who selflessly used the commission money to sponsor a guide dog for the blind, set about creating the piece which was auctioned off for an incredible £1,800 at this year’s Spinal Injuries Association annual ball.

Her mum, Sue Capstick - who owns The Bridgeman Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Centre in Wigan, said: “She was very pleased to have been asked to do it.

“The auction went on until quite late so we let Holly watch it the next day.

“I asked her how much she would like it to go for and she said £250 so I said how much did she think it went for and she said £200.

“She was over the moon when it went for £1,800.

“She was really overwhelmed at how well it had gone.

“The winner was bidding against himself at one point so he must have really wanted it.”

Following the event, the family received a call to say that a woman had offered to commission another canvas and that she would match the auction price, bringing the total for the two canvasses up to £3,800 including the initial £200 fee.

“She gets a lot of pride out of what she does,” said Sue. “And I am a really proud mum.”

Holly initially came up with the idea last year to help her mum’s friend Tracey Turner - who works for the British Red Cross Solidarity Fund and was trying to collect handmade bee items to sell in a fund-raising bid.

As well as the canvasses and prints she has been busy selling handmade wire bees for £5 each.