Wigan schoolgirl secures festive gift for deaf children
A caring schoolgirl has helped to make sure it is a Christmas to remember for children in the borough with hearing impairments.
Isabelle Owen, 12, was so passionate about making sure that members of Wigan and Leigh Deaf Children’s Society had a good Christmas party that she contacted Aspull, New Springs and Whelley councillor Chris Ready for help.
She asked if he could provide selection boxes for the children and he thought it was an excellent suggestion.
He said: “When I got Isabelle’s request I spoke with my ward colleagues who agreed that it was brilliant. Isabelle was delighted with the result and said it will make all the children very happy.”
Diane Roberts, from the charity, said: “I’m delighted with the offer from the councillors after Isabelle’s intervention.”
