Wigan schoolgirl's mountain climb inspired by homeless people

Nine-year-old Konnie Stevens decided to raise money for The Brick by climbing Snowdon, the highest mountain in England and Wales.

Along with her mum and seven friends and relatives, she completed the trek in six hours and collected £415.

Konnie, who lives in Wigan said: “I wanted to raise money to help the homeless people in our town, as it makes me very sad when I walk past them and when I think about how hard things are for them. My mum told me about The Brick and how they help people who are homeless, so I thought it would be really good to raise money for them. I wanted to walk up Mount Snowdon as I thought it would be really tough to do, and it was!

Konnie climbs Snowdon

“The walk was really hard but my mum helped me to keep going by reminding me of all the people I will be helping by doing this. I’m really glad that I got to the top and I’m so grateful for all the money that my sponsors have donated to me to give to The Brick.”

“I am so proud of Konnie, she is an amazing girl and to do this for The Brick is wonderful, she really does have a massive heart of gold.”

Konnie added: “We visited The Brick in my half-term holiday to hand over the cheque for £415.

Konnie visited The Brick to hand over her cheque

“I enjoyed meeting everyone there and they showed me around and told me how the money I raised would help.”

Keely Dalfen, commercial and finance director at The Brick, said: “We are extremely humbled by the fund-raising that people in our community do, to help us to continue to provide the support for individuals and families across Wigan and Leigh, who really need our help.

“For Konnie at age nine to be inspired to help the people she sees who are facing homelessness every day is truly amazing, and to take on such a tough trek to raise money for The Brick is inspirational. It was a pleasure to meet Konnie and to show her how the money she has raised will help others, was a lovely moment.

“From everyone at The Brick, we want to thank Konnie, her family and others like her who continue to support The Brick, as this allows us to continue doing what we do, to help people in our community, who need our help the most.”

If you are planning to fund-raise for The Brick, email [email protected]