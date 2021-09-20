Wigan schools invited to take part in Road Safety Week

Children will be asked to design banners for Road Safety Week

The event, which will take place between November 15 to 21, is organised by promotional products company Recognition Express in partnership with road safety charity Brake.

For the 13th year running they will be celebrating the work of road safety professionals, with a competition taking place to design a banner.

Gill Underhill, director of Recognition Express, said: “Road Safety Week aims to inspire thousands of schools, organisations and communities to take action and promote road safety awareness during the week and beyond and it is a privilege to be involved.

“Our competition is a fantastic opportunity to engage primary school children and help establish good road safety sense for years to come.

“Our design a road safety banner competition has become a fixture in the calendar of many local schools. We are always impressed by the creativity and quality of the designs sent in each year and look forward to seeing more entries than ever before.”

Children aged four to 11 are invited to create designs around the theme of road safety heroes, with the winning entry being reproduced onto high quality, full-size banners to be displayed at the school of the child.

A special personalised trophy will also be handed out to mark their achievements.

Katie Shephard, spokesperson for Brake, says: “Road Safety Week is an important week in our calendar to engage people with the topic of road safety and this year we’re thrilled to celebrate road safety heroes working to keep our roads safe.

“We look forward to seeing the creative banners designed by children to promote this important message.”

Schools can upload entries online or by post, with entry forms available to download from here.