Wigan schools present their plans for community social action plans

More than 30 students from three Wigan secondary schools took part in the Premier League Inspires challenge at the DW Stadium, presenting social action ideas to a panel of judges.

And Atherton Community High School came out of the heat triumphant.

Judging the competition were Emma Joussemet, Senior Community Development Executive at the Premier League, Coun Susan Gambles, Lead Member for Youth Opportunities at Wigan Council, Head of Academy at Wigan Athletic Gregor Rioch, and Latics scholars Joe McWilliam and Thelo Aasgaard.

Joe, who plays for Latics U18s, said: “It was overwhelming to see what social actions the kids wanted to put in place. The ideas that they had were tremendous and all of them could be implemented into the community and have a massive effect.”