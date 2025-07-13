A Wigan scouting boss who has been involved in the movement for more than six decades has spoken of his delight at being honoured for his work by The King.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Green was a recipient of a British Empire Medal in the monarch’s recent birthday honours in tribute to a lifetime of service.

The 69-year-old has been a member of the First Shevington (Wigan) Scout Group since he joined as a cub at the tender age of eight in 1964.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to be a scout, venture scout, a leader for 12 years and then group scout leader for the past 40.

Kevin Green in uniform

And he says he is enjoying his “hobby” now as much as he did as a child, not least because scouting can give a boost to young people’s life and career chances.

Kevin was a site manager for Appley Bridge-based roofing materials firm IKO and still works part time as its executive project manager and can’t stress too highly the value of skills learnt in the scouts for application in the wider world.

And he treasures all 38 of those local youngsters who have gone on to win Queen’s (now King’s of course) Scout Awards, their pictures lining the walls of the brick-built premises that have been home to Shevington’s scouts for half a century this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin said: “I thought getting a Silver Wolf award – the highest accolade in scouting – would be the pinnacle, but now to get the British Empire Medal for doing what I love is something else again.

"This is a proud moment for me, but also all those volunteers who keep scouting going locally. It’s also nice that Shevington has been recognised: it now has a chapter in the history books because of this!”

The grandfather of five, who lives with wife Jenifer, said he was responsible for all the leaders in his group which covers Shevington and parts of Wigan in terms of safety, safeguarding and training.

He said: “We aim to provide a safe environment for scouts to develop within the movement, including survival tecniques, life skills and team work which set them up for the future as well as making life-long friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A lot of companies, including National Grid, set great store by scouting skills, for instance because those good at team building make good managers.

"And looking at the world today – and I hope this isn’t the case – but people might need survival skills too. It’s also good to learn to use a knife as a tool, not a weapon.

"As a manufacturing manager myself I recognise the value of skilled young people.”

The scouts also have a band which, Kevin admits, isn’t the most musical of outfits, concentrating as it does mainly on drums making a lot of noise!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he has a few ideas as to who might have nominated him for the BEM, but it may never be revealed who did.

A Cabinet Office letter offering him the award was on his doormat when he and Jenifer returned from a holiday earlier this year, but they were sworn to secrecy until the recipients were officially announced last month.

He said he was very much looking forward to his trip to Buckingham Palace at some point in the next six months.