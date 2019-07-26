Wigan Scout HQ saved by generous business

A Wigan Scouts group has been saved from the brink of closure by a business which has carried out vital building work for a fraction of the normal price.

The 7th Wigan Scouts in Springfield recently faced the distinct possibility of having to close their Delph Street headquarters after the boiler was found not fit for purpose.

The group, who have been in the borough for more than four decades, have been doing fundraising to keep themselves afloat.

Christopher Birch, who works for Norse Infinity Property Services, got a call from the group’s site manager - Frank Fisher - to ask for a quote.

“When we investigated we found the boiler was beyond repair and a new one was required,” he said.

“After a long conversation about the job Mr Fisher explained that the 7th may need to shut down because of the lack of funding and money to pay for the works.

“It would be a massive loss to the local area.

“They are having to do fund-raising and car boot sales just to try and pay the bills and then this breaking down had come at the worst time possible.

“After discussing this with Dean Kendall the Infinity Manager and our own asbestos team we have decided to do the job at cost of the materials and provided them with a free asbestos survey for the full property so the 7th can keep going.

“Frank himself is a local hero, working at the hut for years providing services to the local community and providing extra-curricular activities for children.

“He has health problems and still carries on daily to open up and do the maintenance of the building.”

The work was carried out last week, with a new boiler being fitted and a full asbestos survey being carried out.

Phil Jones, secretary for the 7th group, said: “The Scouts took over that building many many years ago, long before my time.

“Our old boiler was extremely ineffective.

“Someone needed to come in early to switch on and then come back again to switch it off and it was costing so much money.

“It’s so good of the company to replace it at cost. We also received a grant from the Abbott Trust to keep us going for the benefit of the parish.”