Wigan secondary school closed due to gas leak

A Wigan secondary school has been closed following a gas leak.

The Deanery High School and Sixth Form sent all its pupils home on Thursday morning after a full evacuation of the Frog Lane site.

Pupils were led out of the buildings and taken via Wigan Cricket Club to be dismissed, with staff in attendance.

Parents wanting to pick up their offspring were told not to drive near the school buildings but to travel along Parson's Walk to meet their children.

The evacuation happened at around 10.26am, with pupils dismissed at 10.45am.

A statement has also been posted on the school's website.