Wigan senior teacher who was 'an inspiration' mourned following his death at just 51

Grieving family members have led the tributes to a Wigan-born senior teacher who has died at the age of 51.



Ian Seddon was vice-principal of a Merseyside sixth form college when he passed away last month.

An inquest has since been opened and adjourned at Bolton Coroner’s Court into the circumstances of his death while two charities have been selected by next of kin to receive donations in his name: CALM, (Campaign Against Living Miserably), which is leading a movement against male suicide, and The Samaritans.

Mr Seddon was previously head of sixth form at Chellaston School in Derby before moving to a sixth form in Leicester. Lately he had returned to live Wigan while vice-principal of South Sefton sixth form centre in Bootle.

Tributes were paid on social media as news of the tragedy spread.

His mum Joy thanked those who posted messages saying: “They have brought me great comfort during this very sad time. They have made me smile and made me proud to be his mum.”

His sister Karyn wrote: “Ian was an inspiration to every single person he met, whether it be through his teaching or in his personal life. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.”

Mr Seddon has been an English specialist and Chellaston ex-pupil Sarah Elizabeth Crane said he was her “favourite teacher of all time” and “one of my true inspirations”.

Former South Sefton student Sasha Thompson added: “Ian Seddon was so helpful and supportive during my years there and put stuff in place to help with my dyslexia. I got a place at university and went on to do a masters with his help and encouragement. The world has truly lost a legend.”

In their posts, many people referred to Mr Seddon’s love of music, and in particular indie group The Smiths. It is understood that as a tribute the group’s song This Charming Man was played at his funeral.

