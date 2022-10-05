Ella lives in Atherton and is a Beaver at Adlington Scout Group where she has won plaudits for her charity work.

And the fact that she cares for her mum Anne-Marie at home as well has now propelled her to national stardom.

Bear Grylls with Ella at the NEC

The youngster was among 21 Unsung Heroes, aged between four and 24 who were recognised for achievements including saving lives, fund-raising and showing strength in adversity, and showing the #never give up spirit.

They went to the Bear Grylls Adventure Centre at the NEC in Birmingham to meet the man himself where she received prize money, a badge for her uniform, a “never give up” neckerchief and a pin badge, plus a golden ticket for her to return to the NEC when she’s older as she was too young to take part in activities until she is eight years old.

Ella received her golden ticket in a bar of Galaxy Chocolate which had parallels to the book and film Charlie and the Chocolate factory.

Single mum Anne-Marie said: “I am so incredibly proud of her.

Bear Grylls with his award winners including Ella (centre front)

"I am registered disabled, having undergone three lots of spinal surgery and I have a connective tissues disorder. It’s just the two of us in the house and Ella is a complete star.

"She helps in so many ways, whether it’s helping me get in and out of chairs and bed, loading the dishwasher or making some breakfast. She is registered with Wigan and Leigh Young Carers.

"In fact she’s always thinking of others. She took part in a readathon involving reading for 48 hours for a period of 10 days and she raised £160 for books for her school, hospitals and hospices.

"Ella is mature beyond her years, she understands my needs and is simply kind-hearted and loving.”