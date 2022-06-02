Wigan shoppers given a chance to win royal share of £2,500 as "Queenie" drops in

Shoppers who spent £50 or more in one transaction at Grand Arcade got the chance to spin the Jubilee Shop Spin Win wheel of fortune hosted by “Queenie” and her two foot soldiers.

For those who missed out Queenie will be back in residence at Grand Arcade on Saturday June 4 between 11am and 3pm, giving away a £2,500 worth of Grand Arcade gift cards.

Queenie on her visit to the Grand Arcade

There’s a guaranteed prize with every spin, so everyone’s a winner!

Centre manager Mike Matthews said: “We wanted to run an event which was different to all the other jubilee-themed events.

"Shoppers loved posing for a selfie with our Queen lookalike and getting the chance to spin the jubilee wheel. It was great to see all our retailers encouraging shoppers to get involved too.”

He added: "It’s great that Grand Arcade can give something back to our loyal shoppers, especially in the current financial climate.”