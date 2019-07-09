Wigan shortlisted for town centre fund worth up to £25m

The centre of Wigan could be in line for a multi-million-pound windfall after being shortlisted for a funding pot.



The town is among 50 areas across the country to be invited through to the second phase of the £675m Future High Streets Fund, which aims to revitalise local town centres.

Successful entrants will now receive up to £150,000 to work up detailed project proposals, based on their initial plans.

The fund can be used for schemes such as improving transport and access into town centres, converting retail units into other uses such as new homes and attracting new businesses to vacant premises.

Wigan’s proposals are based upon the vision in the Wigan Strategic Regeneration Framework and involve plans to improve the leisure and cultural offer in the town centre, while supporting existing retailers to thrive

It is hoped this will help to make Wigan an attractive place to live and work.



The Leader of Wigan Council, Coun David Molyneux, welcomed the announcement, saying: “I’d like to thank all of our stakeholders across the community that expressed their support of our bid and helped us to put such a compelling case to Government.

"If we get through this second phase this could be really exciting in contributing to the revitalisation of our town centre and the businesses who will benefit from any investment.”



The next phase of the Future High Streets Fund will involve submission of a detailed business case over the next six to nine months.